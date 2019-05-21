Top Dem Faces Ethics Questions After Watchdog Group Finds His Wife May Have Benefitted From His Committee Role

Congressman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) is facing ethics concerns after a conservative watchdog group found that his wife may have benefitted from his House leadership position, according to a report from the Washington Examiner.

Cummings chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform which is the main investigative committee of the lower legislative body. While serving as chair, Cummings has overseen the investigations into and regulations for many large corporations.

The chairman’s wife, Maya Rockeymoore, operates a non-profit called Center for Global Policy Solutions and a for-profit consulting agency called Global Policy Solutions, LLC.

While Cummings served as chair of the Oversight Committee, Rockeymoore’s Global Policy Solutions received financial backing from Google, J.P Morgan, and Prudential — all of which had business before the committee while Cummings was serving as chair or ranking member. – READ MORE