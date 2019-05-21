Ramadan Rage 2019: Jihadis Massacre 364, Injure 404 in Two Weeks

Islamic terrorists have carried out an estimated 76 attacks in nearly 15 countries since the beginning of Ramadan this month, killing at least 364 people and injuring 404 others in the first two weeks of the holiest month for Muslims, a Breitbart News tally shows.

That means, on average, jihadis killed at least 25 people and injured about another 30 each day since Ramadan began at sunset on May 5. This year, the holy period is expected to last through sundown on June 4.

Breitbart News’ count this week covers the 14 days of May 6 through May 19.

The tally includes a total of 768 casualties (364 deaths, 404 injuries) in 14 countries: Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, Egypt, Iraq, Pakistan, Kenya, Somalia, Libya, Mali, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Syria.

Afghan Taliban narco-jihadis surpassed their Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) rivals as the world's chief perpetrators of terrorist attacks during Ramadan this year, with 29 attacks that killed 146 and wounded 156.