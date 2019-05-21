REPORT: Donald Trump, Jr. May Run For Mayor Of New York City

The New York Post’s gossip column, Page Six, reports Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., may be considering a bid to replace Bill de Blasio as New York City mayor.

In a short “whispers” item, the Post suggests that Trump, Jr., is putting feelers out to guage whether it’s worth it to make a bid for NYC’s top office.

“Political families beget dynasties. Take Gov. Mario Cuomo’s kid, Gov. Andrew. Add a pile of Roosevelts, wall-to-wall Kennedys, more Bushes than they have in Cypress. Clintons might gear Chelsea for office. We had multiple Daleys in Chicago, assorted Tafts from Ohio, Jerry Brown and daddy Pat both grabbed California governorships. Plus leave us not overlook those Rockefellers,” the Post says. “Comes now Donald Trump’s son. Drums are beating that Donald Jr. would like to run for mayor. Of where? Where else?”

"Kiddies, mother is saying friends are saying he is saying he'd like to run for mayor of New York City," the paper declares.


