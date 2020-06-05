Top Dem Ally Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

Former United Auto Workers president Gary Jones, a top ally to Democrats at both the state and national levels, pleaded guilty to embezzlement on Wednesday.

Jones admitted to using more than $1 million in union funds on various extravagances, including clothing, golf outings and equipment, vacation rentals, liquor, fine dining, and premium cigars. The union—which is still under investigation after a federal probe began more than five years ago—endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in April and has spent big backing Democrats in recent years.

In the 2018 cycle alone, the UAW’s political action committee gave $200,000 to the Michigan Democratic Party and $68,000 to Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer’s (D.) campaign. Disgraced former UAW vice president Norwood Jewell, who admitted to receiving illegal benefits from Fiat Chrysler executives, served as a party superdelegate in 2016 and remained listed as a party leader following his guilty plea. The union has also continued to support Whitmer through her controversial handling of the coronavirus pandemic, calling her a “leading voice” who has been at all times “inclusive and focused on building a consensus to do what is right for the health and safety of UAW members” in a May statement.

The union also gave $10,000 to Sen. Gary Peters (D., Mich.) prior to his election in 2014 and has since contributed $1,000,000 to Senate Majority PAC in the 2020 cycle, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Aligned with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.), the PAC launched an ad in March attacking Republican Senate hopeful John James, who has outraised the embattled Michigan Democrat for three consecutive quarters. UAW also gave $105,000 to Michigan Senate Victory 2020, a joint fundraising committee that supports both Peters and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. – READ MORE

