Former US Anti-ISIS Envoy Under Obama Rips Trump: Could Signal ‘the End of the American Experiment’

Former high ranking military officials are speaking out to share their views on President Donald Trump’s response to the protests that have erupted in across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“The slide of the United States into illiberalism may well have begun on June 1, 2020,” retired Marine Corps Gen. John Allen — the U.S. envoy to the Anti-ISIS coalition under former President Barack Obama — wrote in an opinion article in Foreign Policy on Wednesday night.

Allen warned, “Remember the date. It may well signal the beginning of the end of the American experiment.”

He referenced the decision to disperse protesters who had gathered outside the White House ahead of a 7 p.m. curfew. That move cleared the way for Trump to walk to the historic St. John’s Church, where he posed for a picture.

Allen listed three reasons why he viewed that move as "stunning." The first reason he listed was that Trump "expressed only the barest of condolences at the murder of George Floyd" during remarks the president delivered in the Rose Garden.

