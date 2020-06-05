Michigan Democrat Party Chair: ‘If You Support Donald Trump, You Are a Racist’

The chairwoman of the Michigan Democrat Party (MDP) condemned all supporters of Donald Trump as “racist” during a Sunday tirade.

On the same day rioters attacked businesses and even Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office building in downtown Lansing, MDP chair Lavora Barnes smeared Trump’s backers.

In a statement titled, “The Time for Silence is Over,” Barnes warned the tactics Democrats are using do not “seem to be working” before she attacked Trump’s supporters.

“If you support Donald Trump, you are a racist. Here is where it gets tricky and uncomfortable,” she said.

“Donald Trump is a racist, and if being a racist is not a dealbreaker for you, you are the reason Black people are being murdered for being Black.”

Barnes claimed it “is time to challenge, time to have uncomfortable conversations with people that are not ready to have them. It is time to risk some friendships, time to make waves at work, time to recognize that we are past politics now.” – READ MORE

