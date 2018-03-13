Entertainment Politics
‘Top Chef’ Judges Shill For Planned Parenthood
Abortion propaganda is everywhere on television, not only among shows like “Scandal” and “Glow,” but now in fun competition shows like “Top Chef.”
Nowhere is safe.
As LifeNews pointed out, the judges on the hit Bravo show “Top Chef” — Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, Graham Elliot and Jonathan Waxman — all showed their support for “reproductive rights” with Planned Parenthood lapel pins.
“I’ve been supporting @PPFA for a long, long time and want to thank @BravoTopChef for letting me showcase them tonight. #PlannedParenthood #TopChef,” show host Padma Lakshmi tweeted on March 8.
Planned Parenthood appreciated the gesture:
Looking sharp, @padmalakshmi, @tomcolicchio, @gailsimmons, @grahamelliot @chefjwaxman.
Great complement to the #TopChef finale. https://t.co/8sHOhhQI9Y pic.twitter.com/2oOmWTOKJS
— Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) March 9, 2018
Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards tweeted, “Your support is always appreciated.” – READ MORE
