Sorry, Ladies! Mother’s Day Is Going Gender Neutral

The purpose of the shift, Waitrose says, is to make the holiday more “transgender friendly,” reports The Times UK. Since gender is just a fluid concept, why use an archaic word like, “mother” to represent a specific relationship a child has with its primary caregiver (or, in the case of families who don’t abide by traditional gender norms, its secondary caregiver)?

The collection includes several “mum” options for non-traditional families, including cards for kids who have two mothers, cards for kids whose dads are their mothers, and cards for people who are simply mother-like to other individuals but who may not be their actual mothers.

Trans activists in the United Kingdom are overjoyed, and even compared their progress at naming the day “Mothering Sunday” to that of the United States, which insists on maintaining a backwards embrace of “Mother’s Day.” Some, though, feel the holiday’s un-gendering has not gone far enough. Schools in the U.K., The Times reports, have changed “Mothering Sunday” to “Parenting Day” or “Special Persons’ Day” to avoid any offense. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1