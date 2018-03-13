Hold On To Your Wallets! Democrats Already Have A Tax Hike Planned For When They Win In November

Watch out, America: if the Democrats win back control of one or both Houses of Congress in November, they plan on reversing the Republican tax cuts and hiking rates for corporations and the wealthy, popularity of Trump’s tax restructuring be damned.

The plan would also greatly increase the deficit spending Democrats complained, back during the tax cut process, was already too high, creating and funding a $1 trillion infrastructure plan they claim will put Americans back to work — even though jobless numbers are, right now, at a low. They would use an additional $40 million to provide high speed internet to rural America, the Washington Examiner reports.

The plan nearly wipes out any gains achieved by the Trump tax cuts because Sen. Chuck Schumer, who presented the plan, believes Trump’s tax restructuring — particularly for corporations — is “unpopular.” It seems he’s missed the memo; although Trump’s popularity has suffered in recent weeks because of rumors of an extra-marital affair with an adult film star, and increased activity from the Special Counsel’s office, the tax cuts remain well-liked and propelled the president to near 50% approval in January. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1