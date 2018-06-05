True Pundit

Philadelphia Eagles Planned to Send Six Players to White House Before Trump Squashed Their Protest Scheme

Posted on
Chalk one up for President Trump.

He busted the NFL at their own scheme to embarrass the White House and mock this country’s patriots.

The Philadelphia Eagles were set to protest an invite to the White House by sending less than 10 players to meet Trump.

Then he disinvited the team.

Sources told True Pundit only six Eagles planned to go to the White House ceremony, a display that would have embarrassed Trump and other White House officials and staffers.

Take a hike, NFL.

Less than 10 players. Confirmed. The rest of the players were going to float around D.C. doing “community service” with Redskins fans. A divisional rival. That’s code for sightseeing and hitting up strip bars.

