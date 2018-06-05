Philadelphia Eagles Planned to Send Six Players to White House Before Trump Squashed Their Protest Scheme

Chalk one up for President Trump.

He busted the NFL at their own scheme to embarrass the White House and mock this country’s patriots.

The Philadelphia Eagles were set to protest an invite to the White House by sending less than 10 players to meet Trump.

Then he disinvited the team.

Sources told True Pundit only six Eagles planned to go to the White House ceremony, a display that would have embarrassed Trump and other White House officials and staffers.

Take a hike, NFL.

This source also tells me that over the past few days, the White House asked the Eagles “How many players are coming?” ABC has learned # of players planning to attend was less than 10. Eagles were going to to send team captains as part of small delegation. (h/t @Real_MaryK8) — Karen Travers (@karentravers) June 5, 2018

Less than 10 players. Confirmed. The rest of the players were going to float around D.C. doing “community service” with Redskins fans. A divisional rival. That’s code for sightseeing and hitting up strip bars.

Source close to @Eagles players tells me the whole team was making the trip to DC-players had choice of going to the WH or doing community events. When WH uninvited team, club cancelled trip. But @MalcolmJenkins & @JOEL9ONE are rescheduling those events & “100% they will happen” — Karen Travers (@karentravers) June 5, 2018

WOW> A WH aide tells @johnrobertsFox ,@eagles

submitted 70+ names. On Fri, Eagles said that they needed to reschedule the event to next week, when @potus would be in Singapore. Eagles then said ONLY 2 or 3 players, plus owner jeffrey lurie & the eagles mascot would be avail. — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) June 5, 2018

