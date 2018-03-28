True Pundit

Business

WSJ: Companies Have to Teach Workers Skills that They Didn’t Learn in College

Posted on by
Share:

Companies are realizing that they have to train new workers to learn job skills that they failed to learn in college, according to a new Wall Street Journal report.

A new column published last week in the Wall Street Journal revealed that a four-year college degree might actually hinder an employee’s readiness to complete job-specific tasks after hiring.

The report revealed that AT&T is spending more than $1 billion to train their employees on how to perform various tasks at the evolving telecommunications company. Some attribute this to the amount of time new employees spend in college learning skills that they will never apply on the job.

According to employer surveys, only half of college graduates end up landing a job that allows them to utilize the skills they learned in their degree program. READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WSJ: Companies Have to Teach Workers Skills that They Didn't Learn in College | Breitbart
WSJ: Companies Have to Teach Workers Skills that They Didn't Learn in College | Breitbart

Companies are realizing that they have to train new workers to learn job skills that they failed to learn in college, according to a new Wall Street Journal report.
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: