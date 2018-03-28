WSJ: Companies Have to Teach Workers Skills that They Didn’t Learn in College

Companies are realizing that they have to train new workers to learn job skills that they failed to learn in college, according to a new Wall Street Journal report.

A new column published last week in the Wall Street Journal revealed that a four-year college degree might actually hinder an employee’s readiness to complete job-specific tasks after hiring.

The report revealed that AT&T is spending more than $1 billion to train their employees on how to perform various tasks at the evolving telecommunications company. Some attribute this to the amount of time new employees spend in college learning skills that they will never apply on the job.

According to employer surveys, only half of college graduates end up landing a job that allows them to utilize the skills they learned in their degree program. – READ MORE