Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Recover From Coronavirus, Return To U.S.

Actor Tom Hanks and his actress wife Rita Wilson have returned to the United States after recovering from the China-originated novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

“Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are coming home,” a report from E! News said Friday. “A source close to Hanks and Wilson, who were both diagnosed with coronavirus two weeks ago, confirmed to E! News that they’ve returned to Los Angeles after recovering from the virus in Australia.”

A photographer captured a snapshot of the duo smiling in their car, apparently driving through Los Angeles, the outlet noted.

Hanks and Wilson were some of the first visible celebrities to test positive for the virus, giving COVID-19 a Hollywood face. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --