WATCH: Dr. Birx Praises Trump’s Intelligence. Leftists Want Her Canceled.

On Thursday, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx praised President Donald Trump’s attentiveness and ability to analyze and integrate data, linking his capacity to do so with his business background.

Asked her perspective on Trump’s performance both with the public and “behind the scenes” by a host at Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), Dr. Birx responded: “He’s been so attentive to the scientific literature and the details and the data. And I think his ability to analyze and integrate data, that comes out of his long history in business, really been a real benefit during these discussions about medical issues. Because, in the end, data is data, and he understands the importance of the granularity.” White House coronavirus coordinator DEBORAH BIRX touts Trump’s response in Q&A yesterday on Christian Broadcasting Network. CBN HOST: How would you describe the job President Trump is doing? BIRX: He’s been so attentive to the scientific literature and the details and the data. pic.twitter.com/ytvfSzJwzZ — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) March 26, 2020

“I think he’s been really excited about finding the level of detail that we’ve been able to now bring over the last few weeks to really understand who’s at the greatest risk for severe illness, who will have mild and less asymptomatic disease, and really calling on every American to do that social distancing,” the doctor continued, “because some people may not know they are actually infected and be unknowingly spreading the virus.”

“And that all comes from the president seeing the data and then really directing these policies and the guidelines that go out to the American people,” Dr. Birx concluded.

The coordinator’s compliment to the president, as one might suspect, did not go over well with some folks on the Left. Former chair of the Democratic National Committee, Howard Dean, for example, went as far as to declare Dr. Birx’s long distinguished career “killed.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --