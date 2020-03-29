Massive Protest Breaks Out in China’s Hubei Province, Ground Zero for the Coronavirus

A huge protest march swept out of China’s Hubei province on Friday, with thousands of angry residents pouring across a bridge into neighboring Jiangxi province and clashing with police.

The capital city of Hubei province is Wuhan, ground zero for the coronavirus pandemic.

Footage from Hubei, #China appears to show residents attacking officers and police vehicles on a bridge as they attempt to access neighbouring Jiangxi province. The unrest follows weeks of #coronavirus lockdown in Hubei. pic.twitter.com/VpROreqzy6 — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) March 27, 2020

Wow, mass rioting in China, where citizens trying to cross a bridge between Hubei and Jiangxi. Stiff police control due to #COVID19 fears seem to have provoked people Source; @fiteray pic.twitter.com/dxZOHpwmmB — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) March 27, 2020

The Hubei residents streaming across the bridge are clearly angry after weeks of the coronavirus lockdown, which in theory is being lifted as the Chinese government claims infections in Hubei have dropped to zero. Evidently the protesters are infuriated by how the government has treated them during the crisis – infuriated enough to flip over police cars and swarm past riot control barriers. – READ MORE

