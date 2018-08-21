Tom Arnold: Conservative Christians Want to Hang Women So They Know Their Place

The whole thing began when everyone’s favorite Daily Wire-employed preppie, Michael Knowles, responded to one of those omnipresent, facile arguments that overturning Roe v. Wade would lead to scores of women dying in back-alley abortions.

39 women died from illegal abortions the year before Roe v. Wade was decided. One million babies per year now die because of how Roe v. Wade was decided. https://t.co/E1ubB69c1a — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 19, 2018

Tom Arnold, noted con law expert and bioethics pundit, decided to weigh in on this. Some of his words even had multiple syllables, too!

Fetuses can't live outside the womb & aren't babies. You have no idea how many women died because they were denied access to legal abortions. You're following the rules of The Catholic Church which nurtures & protects child rapists. You're also not a woman so shut the fuck up. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 19, 2018

Bullshit & if @michaeljknowles is spreading that Bullshit he is straight up lying & knows better. He’s also a stooge for fake ass conservative christians whose real goal is to put women in their places by hanging a few. They are weak, scared men. Don’t let them use you @lvlinds — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 19, 2018

"You have no idea how many women died because they were denied access to legal abortions." Yeah, and Tom Arnold doesn't either, because that would require reading. As in like, not actually reading a book, just reading the tweet he was responding to. Also, the anti-Catholic bias really helps his point here. When in doubt, always go with bigotry.

An unnerved Tom Arnold took the stage at the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour on Thursday and did not hold back with his harsh criticism of President Trump while promoting his upcoming attempted Trump take-down series, “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold.”

The 59-year-old called the president a racist and labeled him “that knucklehead” as he fumed over those that stand by the president declaring “f— them.”

Arnold is on a mission to obtain tapes featuring the outtakes and hours of footage from Trump’s “Apprentice” days. His show will premiere on Viceland on Sept. 18.

"Donald Trump… I'm going to do this until he resigns. He is a crazy person. He is putting our country on the precipice of a war. I am working on this show right now with people who are much more talented and much more connected than I am… I am, for some reason, in a position to do something, and it's working.