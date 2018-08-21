Larry Nassar at Transfer Facility After First Taste of Prison Justice

According to ESPN, Nassar was moved from the Tucson Federal Correctional Complex to Oklahoma City’s Federal Transfer Center.

Federal Transfer Centers are exactly what they sound like. Inmates sent there are typically awaiting to be moved to another location. News of the transfer was first reported by The Detroit News.

Nassar’s court appointed attorneys filed in July that he had been assaulted almost immediately upon being put into the general population.

It only took hours within the general population for Nassar’s fellow inmates to exact their own brand of justice.

Since even prisoners have daughters, it's not exactly surprising that Nassar immediately became a target.

Michigan State University says it has reached $500 million settlement with women and girls assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The deal was announced Wednesday by Michigan State and lawyers for 332 victims.

Nassar pleaded guilty to assaulting victims with his hands under the guise of treatment. He also possessed child pornography and is serving decades in prison.

