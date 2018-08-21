Script Flipped: 97.8% of Mass Shootings Happen in Gun-Free Zones

According to the Washington Times, the Crime Prevention Research Center’s John Lott has produced a study that offers some “facts” that the far-left will probably despise.

97.8 percent of mass shootings happen in gun-free zones, Lott’s latest report finds.

Lott uses the FBI definition of “mass public shootings” as an incident in which four or more people are killed (excluding the shooter) by gunfire in a non-gang or non-drug related capacity. Lott also defines a “gun-free zone” as areas where the average citizen can’t typically carry guns.

97.8 percent is a startling figure. Another way to look at it is that only 2.2 percent of mass shootings happen where people can carry firearms.

Yes, 97.8 is likely somewhat inflated due in no small part to the spate of school shootings that occur in America. Schools are almost always weapon-free zones. – READ MORE

The number of concealed carry weapons (CCW) permits is soaring to new levels despite the rabid anti-gun activism following a slew of school shootings over the past year.

Issued CCW permits increased approximately 275 percent over a ten-year period, from 4.6 million permits in 2007 to over 17.25 permits in 2018, according to a study released Friday by the Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC). The number has been increasing year over year and is forecast to continue trending upwards.

The most notable demographic increase was found to be among women and minorities. During the aforementioned time period, CCW issuance jumped 111 percent faster for women than for men. Moreover, compared to white individuals, permits for Asian and black individuals spiked 29 percent and 20 percent quicker, respectively. – READ MORE