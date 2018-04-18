Sen. Cory Booker Violating Constitution: Voting Against Pompeo for Religious Beliefs

Washington, Dc – Sen. Cory Booker (D-nj) Announced On Friday That He Will Vote Against Cia Director Mike Pompeo’s Nomination To Become Secretary Of State Because Of Pompeo’s Beliefs On Marriage And Sexuality — Beliefs Consistent With Pompeo’s Christian Faith. Conservative Leaders Are Now Denouncing Booker’s Vote As A Violation Of The Constitution’s Religious Test Clause.

Booker sharply questioned Pompeo on Thursday during the nominee’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, referring to words Pompeo spoke at a church in his district when the current director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was still serving in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Pompeo has also supported efforts to defend marriage as the union between one man and one woman. Those beliefs are consistent with mainstream Christian beliefs.

Booker announced on Facebook late Friday that he will vote against Pompeo, saying that the former congressman’s religious beliefs on these issues make him unfit to serve in federal office representing the United States. “I believe you can’t lead the people if you don’t love the people,” Booker wrote. The senator then quotes Bible verses that he thinks Pompeo is not living up to, including references to loving his neighbor.

Article VI of the U.S. Constitution provides, “No religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office of public Trust under the United States.” – READ MORE

