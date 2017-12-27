They Told a Girl With Down Syndrome She Would Never Be Beautiful, Her Response Is Silencing Every Hater (VIDEO)

Beauty comes in every form, and this story is no different for Mikayla Holmgren.

Holmgren is making waves and making everyone take notice of her as she is the first woman with Down syndrome to compete in a Miss USA state pageant. Hailing from Minnesota, she’s taking charge of her life and showing others like her that they can achieve their dreams as well.

There was something about Holmgren that set her apart from the beginning. She always showed ambition and was dancing when she was only 6 years old. She continued blazing her own path and began competing in junior pageants, and in 2015, she was crowned Miss Minnesota Junior Miss Amazing.

Holmgren doesn’t hold back when talking about why she competes. “I’m really good at them because it’s my passion,” she said. – READ MORE

