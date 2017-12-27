Scrooged: Christmas Edition of ‘Monday Night Football’ Hits Lowest Rating Since 2012

The Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles met on the gridiron last night, but turned in the lowest Week 16 ratings for Monday Night Football since 2012.

With their win against the Raiders 19-10 at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field on Christmas Day, the Eagles clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed earning themselves a spot in the playoffs coming on either Jan. 13 or 14.

But the big win apparently didn’t do anything for the TV ratings:

— Steelers-Texans +27% on NBC/NFLN (last year was NFLN alone)

— Raiders-Eagles lowest Week 16 MNF overnight since 2012

— Cowboys post lowest overnight on FOX "Game of the Week" at least a decade

— SNF ties 6-year low (huge caveat: Saturday night game)https://t.co/EhjcznscQ4 — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) December 26, 2017

Monday’s Raiders-Eagles bout earned a paltry 6.7, which is down 40% from last year’s Christmas night game. NBC’s Chiefs-Broncos hit a 11.2 in 2016. The Week 16 game was also off compared to last year’s Week 16 broadcast of MNF. The Raiders-Eagles game was down 37% over the Lions-Cowboys game last year (10.7). – READ MORE

