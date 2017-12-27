True Pundit

Scrooged: Christmas Edition of ‘Monday Night Football’ Hits Lowest Rating Since 2012

The Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles met on the gridiron last night, but turned in the lowest Week 16 ratings for Monday Night Football since 2012.

With their win against the Raiders 19-10 at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field on Christmas Day, the Eagles clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed earning themselves a spot in the playoffs coming on either Jan. 13 or 14.

But the big win apparently didn’t do anything for the TV ratings:

Monday’s Raiders-Eagles bout earned a paltry 6.7, which is down 40% from last year’s Christmas night game. NBC’s Chiefs-Broncos hit a 11.2 in 2016. The Week 16 game was also off compared to last year’s Week 16 broadcast of MNF. The Raiders-Eagles game was down 37% over the Lions-Cowboys game last year (10.7).  – READ MORE

