DISGUSTING: Planned Parenthood Performs Abortions On Christmas Eve

Nothing says “War on Christmas” quite like aborting babies on the night Christians celebrate the birth of their Lord and Savior.

Every war needs a general and Planned Parenthood has poised itself for that job in the war on life.

As noted by LifeNews, Planned Parenthood makes big dollars off their abortions, performing roughly 328,348 abortions a year and counting. That means the organization will miss no opportunity to continue its deathly enterprise, even on the one of the holiest nights of the year.

Shawn Carney, the president of 40 Days for Life, said Planned Parenthood stops for nothing. It never sleeps.

“This Saturday is Christmas Eve. And for many Planned Parenthood locations, it’s just another day of business. And their business is abortion,” Carney added. – READ MORE

