Toddler locks mom out of iPhone for 47 years

A two-year old in China has locked his mom out of her iPhone for 47 years, according to news reports.

Citing the website Kankanews.com, the South China Morning Post reports that the toddler in Shanghai locked his mother’s iPhone for 25 million minutes after he repeatedly entered the wrong passcode on the device.

Each time the wrong passcode was entered, the phone was locked for additional periods of time, according to the report.

The mother had given her child the phone to watch educational videos. It’s not clear which type of iPhone has been locked. – READ MORE

