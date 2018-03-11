Monica Lewinsky Breaks Silence, Reveals the Horrific Thing Bill Clinton Really Did to Her

In a 3,500-word essay for Vanity Fair this month, former White House intern/Bill Clinton paramour Monica Lewinsky offered a new take on her side of the scandal that convulsed the country and nearly drove the 42nd president from office.

And even for conservatives who remember the late 1990s, it’s a reminder of the horrific treatment Lewinsky received at Bill Clinton’s hands. Lewinsky called her affair with Bill Clinton a “gross abuse of power” and alluded to the way Hillary Clinton and fellow Democrats tried to smear her as an “unstable stalker.” She noted that the road to the affair was “littered with inappropriate abuse of authority, station, and privilege. (Full stop.)”

“Now, at 44, I’m beginning (just beginning) to consider the implications of the power differentials that were so vast between a president and a White House intern,” she wrote. “I’m beginning to entertain the notion that in such a circumstance the idea of consent might well be rendered moot.”

But Democrats locked arms to protect Clinton then, and Hillary famously branded the young Lewinsky a “narcissistic loony toon.”

Lewinsky was a threat to their political power then, and Clinton-machine Democrats are ruthless when it comes to threats to their power — as Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones and Kathleen Wiley can all confirm.

Lewinsky’s essay is a reminder of just how badly Democrats treat women who get in the way of their agenda. – READ MORE

