Is this the hottest job market in 35 years?

President Trump made an election promise to create jobs for American people, and the latest jobs report indicates that he has kept his promise.

The government on Friday released its latest jobs report, which showed that the U.S. added 313,000 non-farm payrolls in the month, handily beating analysts’ consensus expectations for 200,000 new jobs in the month. The result was so surprising that not only did it top the average forecast, it beat the most aggressive analyst forecast for 300,000 jobs.

According to U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta, “The non-stop job creation since the election has yielded 2.9 million jobs. For the fifth month in a row, the unemployment rate remained at 4.1%, a 17-year low. Goods-producing industries such as manufacturing, mining and logging, and construction collectively had the highest month-to-month growth since 1998.”

A stellar measure included in the reading was the fact that 806,000 Americans entered the workforce in February. According to FOX Business’ Adam Shapiro, this was the highest reading since 1983. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1