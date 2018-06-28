To Ensure ‘Safe Place for Everyone,’ Facebook Purges 10,000 Accounts

As part of its ongoing effort to address serious concerns about user safety and security, Facebook this week announced a widespread purge of pages deemed to be in violation of its terms of services.

The move was announced on Tuesday in a blog post by Nathaniel Gleicher, the company’s head of cybersecurity policy.

In explaining the decision to erase thousands of pages, he cited the importance of making sure “the conversations taking place on our service every day are authentic.”

Facebook has announced previous efforts to combat bad actors on the platform following an array of troubling reports of improper data sharing and Russian hackers attempting to influence the U.S. electoral system.

“As part of our broader efforts to prevent abuse and ensure Facebook is a safe place for everyone, we recently took down more than 10,000 fake Pages, Groups and accounts in Mexico and across Latin America because they violated our Community Standards,” Gleicher wrote. “The content we’ve found broke our policies on coordinated harm and inauthentic behavior, as well as attacks based on race, gender or sexual orientation.”

Declaring that there is “no place on Facebook for this kind of behavior,” he added that Facebook is exploring other methods for addressing potentially harmful content. – READ MORE

