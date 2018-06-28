Politics
Fox News’ Kimberly Guilfoyle could be more Native American than Elizabeth Warren
The hosts of Fox News’ “The Five” apparently took DNA tests and aired the results on Monday’s show
See, @SenWarren. It’s not so hard. Give it a shot. pic.twitter.com/lth9IuUbzT
— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 26, 2018
…we’re still looking for a clip of the results, but we did see this screengrab of Kimberly Guilfoyle’s results. She could be more Native American than Sen. Elizabeth Warren- READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
twitchy.com