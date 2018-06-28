Politics
McConnell Trolls Leftists with Photo of Gorsuch After Supreme Court Upholds Trump Travel Ban
Just minutes after the Supreme Court ruled to uphold President Donald Trump’s travel ban, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) sent out a clear message to the left.
The ruling is a massive win for the Trump administration, and McConnell wanted to make sure everyone knew it.
— Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) June 26, 2018
Moments after the ruling, the Senate Majority Leader’s campaign took to Twitter, posting a photo of McConnell about to shake hands with Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.
In the 5-4 ruling that the travel ban is constitutional, Gorsuch sided with the majority.- READ MORE
McConnell argued the winner of the presidential election should pick the new justice, allowing for Trump to ultimately nominate Gorsuch following his election.