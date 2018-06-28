McConnell Trolls Leftists with Photo of Gorsuch After Supreme Court Upholds Trump Travel Ban

Just minutes after the Supreme Court ruled to uphold President Donald Trump’s travel ban, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) sent out a clear message to the left.

The ruling is a massive win for the Trump administration, and McConnell wanted to make sure everyone knew it.

Moments after the ruling, the Senate Majority Leader’s campaign took to Twitter, posting a photo of McConnell about to shake hands with Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

In the 5-4 ruling that the travel ban is constitutional, Gorsuch sided with the majority.

