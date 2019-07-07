Tlaib: It Is Very Disappointing That Pelosi Would Try To Diminish Our Voices (VIDEO)

Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) said that she was disappointed in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) for trying to diminish progressive voices during a Sunday appearance on ABC’s This Week.

Host Martha Raddatz asked Tlaib about Pelosi’s recent criticism of Tlaib and three other prominent progressives who voted against the border aid bill passed before the July 4th recess.

“What would you say directly to Nancy Pelosi?” Raddatz asked.

"All of us have these experiences that I think have been missing in the halls of Congress. Honor that, respect that, put us at the table. Let's come up with a solution together," Tlaib said. "It is very disappointing that the Speaker would ever try to diminish our voices in so many ways."