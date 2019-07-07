Night before Trump’s inauguration was ‘very emotional’: Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama in an interview Saturday evening said the night before President Trump’sinauguration in January 2017 was “very emotional.”

“The truth is, on that day I was moving my children out of the only house they had really grown up in,” the former first lady told Gayle King of CBS News at the Essence Festival in New Orleans. “I think that gets lost on people.”

(…)

“I didn’t want to go out and greet them with tears in my eyes because people would think I was crying for other reasons,” Mrs. Obama said, according to CBS News.

The former first lady said after eight years of watching her husband “get raked over the coals” and feeling like they had to be perfect, “It was a lot emotionally that when I got on that plane, it was a release.”

She also spoke personally about marriage and motherhood, saying kids can "take up all the oxygen in the land."