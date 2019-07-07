‘He’s Committed’: CA Gov. Says Trump Looking to Assist Earthquake Recovery

On Saturday, the Associated Press reported that California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) discussed disaster recovery efforts of his state with the president over the phone after two powerful earthquakes ravaged the southern part of the state.

Newsom said that Trump was “committed to the long-haul” in aiding recovery efforts in the Golden State, and that while the two did not “agree on everything,” responding to “emergencies” was “one area” where their political differences are put aside.

“There’s no question we don’t agree on everything, but one area where there’s no politics, where we work extremely well together, is our response to emergencies,” Newsom said.

"He's committed in the long haul, the long run, to help support the rebuilding efforts," added the California governor.