Tlaib Calls for a ‘Political Revolution’ and Complete Transformation of Political System

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) called for a “political revolution” in America and expressed her desire to “completely transform” the U.S. political and economic system in a tweet posted Saturday.

“We have to make the tough, courageous changes that completely transform a political and economic system that is now built for corporations (and profits), not people,” Tlaib wrote.

“Choosing the status quo means doing nothing and giving up. We need a political revolution,” she added in a call reminiscent of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) political pleas.

Tlaib wrote the tweet in reference to a June interview she gave to Next Left. The Michigan lawmaker talked about how she and her fellow “Squad” members are “pretty new” to the political arena as women of color and argued that they are “easy targets because people easily will fear us if they just tell people, ‘Be scared.’”

“‘She’s Palestinian, you should be scared. She’s also Muslim. Be scared,’ but it’s because you know the, the GOP, the individual one in the White House, is feeding into hate because that’s all they have right now,” she said, placing the blame squarely on President Trump. – READ MORE