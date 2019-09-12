Sanders and Warren Decry Nuclear Power in Climate Change Plans

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) are taking aim at nuclear energy in their climate change plans, even though nuclear plants produce nearly no carbon emissions.

“To get to our goal of 100 percent sustainable energy, we will not rely on any false solutions like nuclear, geoengineering, carbon capture and sequestration, or trash incinerators,” Sanders’s Green New Deal states.

Sanders’s $16 trillion plan to tackle climate change includes energy efficiency, incentivizing decarbonization, and a carbon tax.

“You’re going to have a lot of taxpayers out there who will be paying more in taxes,” Sanders said, answering how he will pay for his plan.

Sanders and Warren want to end license renewals of existing nuclear plants and stop the building of new ones.

“We’re not going to build any nuclear power plants and we’re going to start weaning ourselves off nuclear energy and replacing it with renewable fuels,” Warren said during CNN’s climate town hall. – READ MORE