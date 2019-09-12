Carson Calls CA the ‘Poster Child’ for the Homeless Crisis, Says Trump Is ‘Passionate’ About Fixing It

When it comes to the homeless crisis in California, U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson isn’t letting the state slide by on addressing the problem.

During a Fox News interview on Monday evening, the HUD secretary pointed to some areas of California — like San Fransisco and Los Angeles — and noted that homelessness “seems to be worse in places where there is a lot of regulatory barriers,” calling the state a “poster child for that.”

Although it’s the city or state government’s job to take responsibility to address the crisis, Carson says if that’s not happening, then the federal government has to step up to the plate.

“The president is very passionate about doing something about this,” the HUD secretary said. He added that President Donald Trump “doesn’t care” that 61.6% the state voted in favor of his Democratic opponent in the 2016 presidential election because there’s a responsibility to take care of the American people.

A spokesperson for Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti noted that the mayor held discussions recently with federal officials about the crisis, according to the Wall Street Journal. – READ MORE