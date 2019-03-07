Tlaib Boasts She’ll Introduce Legislation By End Of March To Impeach Trump

On Wednesday morning, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who yelled to a cheering crowdin January on her first night as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives “we’re gonna impeach the mother***er” about President Trump, announced that by the end of March she will introduce legislation to impeach the president.

Tlaib blustered, “We saw record turnout in an election year, where people wanted to elect a jury that would begin the impeachment proceedings to Donald Trump. We want to work on these economic justice issues, racial justice issues and everything. But guess what? There is a wall there, and a constitutional crisis that is not going to do our jobs as American Congress members to push a lot of these agendas forward,” according to The Hill.

Bragging about the new Democratic members of Congress, Tlaib added, “This is the largest class since Watergate. This is a class — a diverse class — that comes … with a sense of urgency to act. To act to hold corporations accountable, to act in holding President Trump accountable, to act to really try to see real reforms, even within our congressional process. This is an emergency for many of us.”

The week she was inducted into the House, Tlaib published an op-ed in the Detroit Free Press calling for Trump’s impeachment. She wrote:

This is not just about Donald Trump. This is about all of us. What should we be as a nation? Who should we be as a people? In the face of this constitutional crisis, we must rise. We must rise to defend our Constitution, to defend our democracy, and to defend that bedrock principle that no one is above the law, not even the President of the United States. Each passing day brings more pain for the people most directly hurt by this president, and these are days we simply cannot get back. The time for impeachment proceedings is now.