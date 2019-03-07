Ex-Trump aide signals he and others will not cooperate with House Judiciary Committee probe

An ex-adviser to President Trump has signaled he and as many as four others will not cooperate with the House Judiciary Committee’s sweeping demand for documents.

Michael Caputo, a former aide with the campaign who will be interviewed on Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum” on Wednesday afternoon, has already told the committee he does not have any relevant records and that he “does not plan to testify in front of the panel,” according to the Washington Post.

Caputo has also started off talks with four other people linked to the president who received a request from the committee to form a “joint strategy of resisting requests,” the Post reports.

“All four are reluctant to appear because they believe it’s a perjury trap designed to move toward impeachment of the president,” he told the newspaper.

The request from the Judiciary Committee was for Caputo to give them any documents related to Russian government contact with Trump associates.- READ MORE