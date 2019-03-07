WATCH: Senator Blumenthal Claims Border Crossings At ‘Historic Low.’ CBP Flattens Him.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Kevin McAleenan had to correct Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Wednesday after Blumenthal falsely claimed that border crossings are at a historic low during a Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing about human trafficking on the U.S.-Mexico border.

CNN reported on Tuesday that “more than 76,000 people were apprehended crossing illegally or without proper papers in February, the highest number of ‘encounters’ in any February in the last 12 years, according to CBP.”

“Have you ever recommended that your superiors ask for an emergency declaration?” Blumenthal asked.

“I’ve recommended that we ask for more agents more border security barriers and more technology,” McAleenan responded.

"That's been a continuing ask," Blumenthal replied. "Nothing about that ask constitutes saying we have a national emergency."