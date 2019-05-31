Satanic Temple to challenge Supreme Court abortion ruling on fetal remains

The Satanic Temple said Tuesday that in the name of religious liberty, it would challenge a Supreme Court ruling that upheld an Indiana law requiring the burial or cremation of fetal remains.

The group, based in Salem, Mass., has declared immunity for its members from the law, it said in a news release.

“One of the Satanic Temple’s fundamental tenets is the inviolability of one’s body,” the group said in a statement. “Members … believe that nonviable fetal tissue is part of the woman who carries it.”

The international organization doesn’t worship or believe in the actual Satan from the Bible. It mostly advocates for separation of church and state. – READ MORE