Michelle Obama Visiting Chicago to Sell Books as City’s Body Count Mounts

The Chicago Tribune reported that Obama will be at the United Center on November 13 to push her memoir, Becoming. The event kicks off a tour to highlight the book around the country.

Concerning Chicago, Breitbart News reported that at least 25 were shot and wounded and another six shot and killed during Labor Day Weekend in Chicago. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that ten were wounded and two were killed on that Sunday alone. – READ MORE