Time Story Compares Kavanaugh Allegations to Catholic Scandal

Conservatives are so named because they aim to conserve bastions of liberty – including free speech, due process, and unfettered religious practice – from the diverse threats that jeopardize them, no matter where they come from.

On Oct. 4, Marci Hamilton, a University of Pennsylvania professor, took aim at due process in a Time magazine piece with the headline: “The Response to the Kavanaugh Allegations Exposes the Lessons We Failed to Learn from the Catholic Clergy’s Abuse.” Hamilton’s credentials and her history of helping victims of child sex abuse are impressive, but her argument left much to be desired.

Hamilton urged that the theme connecting the Catholic priest scandal to Kavanaugh’s ordeal is the worry over “falsely maligning ‘good men.’” She praised the prosecutors and victims of the Church scandal for casting that qualm aside and ushering in a “new cultural willingness to listen” to victims. The presence of that same worry among Kavanaugh supporters, according to her, demonstrated their utter lack of compassion.

But that was never the concern for conservatives – it’s a straw man that Hamilton constructed. The true concern was a lack of corroborating evidence for Ford’s story, and Hamilton even admitted that the crimes of priests were “harrowing and supported with ample evidence,” although she never acknowledged that the exact opposite is true with the accusations against Kavanaugh.. – READ MORE

Former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly condemned Democrats as a “left wing mob” on Wednesday for what he said was their refusal to give Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh “due process” as he faces sexual misconduct allegations.

“Many Americans like me are furious that the man is being denied due process by the left,” O’Reilly wrote in an op-ed on his website. “Morons like Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Ct.) loudly bellow that they believe the accuser. Based on what?”

O’Reilly, who has faced multiple sexual misconduct allegations, later added that, “according to the leftwing mob, all ‘survivors,’ ‘victims,’ or whatever other label is used, must be believed, no matter if the allegations are denied.”

According to the leftwing mob, all “survivors,” “victims,” or whatever other label is used, must be believed, no matter if the allegations are denied. And if you don’t immediately believe the accuser, then you are an abuser. https://t.co/WpZjkvyMSA — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) October 5, 2018

“And if you don’t immediately believe the accuser, then you are an abuser,” he said.

O’Reilly’s op-ed comes amid heightened tensions surrounding Kavanaugh’s nomination to the high court and multiple sexual assault allegations that have been brought against him. – READ MORE