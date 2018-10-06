Man uses 22-pound ‘rock’ as doorstop for 30 years — then finds out what it is, how much it’s worth

A Michigan man had been using what he thought was a large, 22-pound rock to prop open a door at his home for the last three decades — except it turned out to be a meteorite, and reportedly worth more than $100,000.

The unnamed man brought the meteorite to Central Michigan University to be examined out of curiosity.

Central Michigan University geology professor Mona Sibescu said that of all her time at the university, this is the first “rock” she’s tested that actually turned out to be a meteorite.

“For 18 years, the answer has been categorically ‘no’ — meteor-wrongs, not meteorites,” Sibescu said in a Thursday statement, according to CNN. “I could tell right away that this was something special.

“It’s the most valuable specimen I have ever held in my life, monetarily and scientifically,” Sibescu added, noting that the meteorite is composed of of 88.5 percent iron and 11.5 percent nickel.- READ MORE