College online ‘rape list’ has uncorroborated claims against male students

Dozens of allegations of sexual assault and harassment against men have been publicly made on a website allegedly run by University of Washington students on campus and beyond.

The site “Make Them Scared” is described as “a communal rape list…to fill a gap left by inadequate treatment of these cases by formal institutions,” but says to “take all names listed with a grain of salt” because they “do not have the ability to determine whether any accused party is guilty of the accused acts.”

One UW student found out his name was on the list after being contacted by The College Fix. He said the allegation is false, while the University of Washington dismissed it as completely uncorroborated and cleared him of any wrongdoing.

“The contents of the website are very concerning,” UW spokesman, Victor Balta, told Fox News. “UW is committed to our work toward preventing sexual violence and sexual harassment…investigating and addressing allegations, and upholding due process. Our hope is that individuals file a report directly to the university.” – READ MORE

According to the hosts of “The View,” women almost never lie about being raped, which is exactly why they think Brett Kavanaugh is guilty of the charge brought against him by Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges he sexually assaulted her at a pool party 36 years ago.

The panel started off with a clip of Donald Trump Jr. saying he now fears for the future of his son based on the “scary” climate that Ford’s allegation has produced. “The View” hosts could not believe he would say this and even suggested his son may already have the tendency to sexually assault.

“You only worry about this for your child if you think your child has these tendencies! If your child is not someone who’s assaulting people, it shouldn’t be a concern for him,” said Whoopi Goldberg.- READ MORE