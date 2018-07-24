Tim Tebow likely done for season after freak injury with Mets minor league team, report says

Any long-shot chance Mets prospect Tim Tebow had to play in the major leagues this season has likely been dashed, after the former college football star and NFL quarterback injured his hand swinging a bat during a minor league game.

Tebow, who turns 31 next month, broke the hamate bone in his right hand and is set to have surgery Tuesday.

He is likely done for the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted, citing an MLB source.

Tebow, an Eastern League All-Star with the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies, appeared to injure himself during a swing in the seventh inning of Thursday’s game, The New York Post reported. The left fielder was placed on the disabled list Saturday. – READ MORE

It is, as the kids would say, “Facebook official.”

After weeks of swirling rumors, Tim Tebow has publicly acknowledged that he’s in a relationship with reigning Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

He confirmed the rumors to ESPN‘s Pedro Gomez.

“She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life,” Tebow told Gomez.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies outfielder/DH also acknowledged how difficult it was for him to put his private life out like that.

READ MORE: