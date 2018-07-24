True Pundit

NYC Mayor Calls Decision To Cut New York Daily News Staff ‘Greedy’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Monday afternoon that Tronc’s decision to cut half of the New York Daily News’ editorial staff was “greedy.”

In May 2018, emails obtained by consulting firm BerlinRosen showed de Blasio weighing whether cutbacks at the Daily News would be good or bad for his administration.

In one email thread from 2015, Jonathan Rosen, co-founder of BerlinRosen and one of de Blasio’s political advisers, told the mayor about rumors that the Daily News would be sold. – READ MORE

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took to Twitter Monday to offer state support for the New York Daily News, which announced earlier in the morning that it would cut half its editorial staff.

Cuomo said he stands “ready to work” with Tronc to keep the Daily News staffers. He ended his statement by saying, “New York State stands ready to help.”

What exactly that “help” means, is not clear yet. – READ MORE

