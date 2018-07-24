MSM promos idea that parents can let children decide their own genders — they’re called ‘theybies’

Some parents are deciding to let their children choose their own genders, and the idea is popping up in a variety of mainstream media reports.

NBC News reported that these parents view their kids not as boys or girls, but as “theybies.”

The news outlet explains how two Cambridge, Massachusetts, parents are encouraging their children to blur the gender lines:

Three-year-old twins Zyler and Kadyn Sharpe scurried around the boys and girls clothing racks of a narrow consignment store filled with toys. Zyler, wearing rainbow leggings, scrutinized a pair of hot-pink-and-purple sneakers. Kadyn, in a T-Rex shirt, fixated on a musical cube that flashed colorful lights. At a glance, the only discernible difference between these fraternal twins is their hair — Zyler’s is brown and Kadyn’s is blond.

Is Zyler a boy or a girl? How about Kadyn? That’s a question their parents, Nate and Julia Sharpe, say only the twins can decide. The Cambridge, Mass., couple represent a small group of parents raising “theybies” — children being brought up without gender designation from birth.

The parents belong to a Facebook group that claims to have 220 members from across the nation, the report states.

“A theyby is, I think, different things to different people,” parent Nate Sharpe told NBC News. “For us, it means raising our kids with gender-neutral pronouns — so, ‘they,’ ‘them,’ ‘their,’ rather than assigning ‘he,’ ‘she,’ ‘him,’ ‘her’ from birth based on their anatomy.”- READ MORE

An Australian man who identifies as a transgender woman says either drugs or demons caused her to use an ax to attack people at a 7-Eleven store last year.

The suspect, Evie Amati, 26, said she smoked two marijuana joints and then began hearing voices, PJ Media reported.

One of the voices whispered an order to “kill, maim and inflict pain on people and start the rise of hell on earth,” a court has heard.

On Jan. 7, 2017, Amati went to a nearby 7-Eleven in Enmore, a suburb of Sydney. Amati spoke briefly to the first victim, Ben Rimmer, who went in the store to buy a pie on his way home, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. She then allegedly swung the ax into Rimmer’s face, fracturing his nasal bone, eye socket and cheekbone. The victim was hit with such force that he fell to the ground, reports said.

Next, Amati allegedly attacked Sharon Hacker, who was leaving the store after buying milk. He allegedly swung the ax into the back of her head and fractured the base of her skull. According to reports, she still reportedly lives with intense pain from the attack.

Once outside, Amati allegedly walked up to a pedestrian and swung the ax twice at him. The victim managed to fend off the attack by holding his backpack in front of him, according to reports.- READ MORE

