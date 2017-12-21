Tim Scott Hits Back at Blogger for Calling Him a ‘Manipulated Prop’ at Trump’s Tax Remarks (VIDEO)

Scott (R-S.C.) stood beside President Trump and Rep. Diane Black (R-Tenn.) in the front row of legislators assembled at the White House to celebrate the passage of the bill.

“What a shocker. There’s ONE black person there and sure enough they have him standing right next to the mic like a manipulated prop,” Andy Ostroy wrote.

Scott responded on Twitter, ripping Ostroy’s remarks:

“Probably because I helped write the bill for the past year, have multiple provisions included, got multiple Senators on board over the last week and have worked on tax reform my entire time in Congress,” he wrote. – READ MORE

