Schumer Rebukes Republicans for Talking While He Hits Tax Reform Bill: ‘You Could Pay Attention for a Couple of Minutes’ (VIDEO)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) appeared to angrily rebuke Republicans for not paying attention while he spoke out against the GOP tax reform legislation Tuesday night, snapping that “this is serious stuff.”

As he spoke, he paused and glanced over at the Republican side of the chamber.

“Can we have order, Mr. President?” Schumer asked, annoyed. “This is serious stuff. We believe you’re messing up America. You could pay attention for a couple of minutes.” READ MORE

