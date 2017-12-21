TV World
WATCH: Police Beat The Absolute Bejesus Out Of ‘Anti-Fascist Protesters’ In Italy
Italian police violently clashed with “anti-fascist protesters” in the Italian town of Modena Friday.
According to RT, the anti-fascists were preparing to “disrupt” a rally organized by a far-right group called “Defend Modena.” The right-wing group was protesting against Jus soli, a legal principle that allows those born in a country to obtain citizenship to that country.
Video footage from Ruptly captured the moment police and “anti-fascists” start to brawl. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Italian police violently clashed with "anti-fascist protesters" in the Italian town of Modena Friday. According to RT, the anti-fascists were preparing to "disrupt" a rally organized by a far-right
The Daily Caller