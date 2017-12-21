WATCH: Police Beat The Absolute Bejesus Out Of ‘Anti-Fascist Protesters’ In Italy

Italian police violently clashed with “anti-fascist protesters” in the Italian town of Modena Friday.

According to RT, the anti-fascists were preparing to “disrupt” a rally organized by a far-right group called “Defend Modena.” The right-wing group was protesting against Jus soli, a legal principle that allows those born in a country to obtain citizenship to that country.

Video footage from Ruptly captured the moment police and “anti-fascists” start to brawl. – READ MORE

