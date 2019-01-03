Tim Ryan: We are being governed ‘from Rush Limbaugh’s studio in South Florida’

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) on Wednesday ripped President Trump over his negotiations with Congress as the partial shutdown stretched into its 12th day, saying the U.S. is being governed “from Rush Limbaugh’s studio in South Florida.”

Speaking on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Ryan accused the president of offering deals to lawmakers behind closed doors before rescinding them in view of news cameras.

“We’re dealing with someone who is dishonest,” Ryan said of Trump. “You could make a deal in a room with a handshake and by the time he’s out of the room the deal’s over, he’s in front of the camera.”

“And let’s just put this all in perspective,” the Ohio congressman continued. “The main problem here is he’s worried about the investigation that’s breathing down his neck right now. So his only goal is to appeal to Ann Coulter, Laura Ingraham and Rush Limbaugh.”

“He feels like he has to protect that base, because he fears what’s coming down the pike in the investigation,” Ryan says. “As long as that is the case, you have the tail wagging the dog, and we are going to get government from Rush Limbaugh’s studio in South Florida.” – READ MORE