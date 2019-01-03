Aides say they experienced sexism from officials in 2016 Sanders campaign

Former staffers of Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) 2016 presidential campaign alleged in a New York Times report published Wednesday that they dealt with sexism and harassment while working on the White House bid.

The Times interviewed nearly a dozen former state and national staffers who worked on Sanders’s 2016 campaign, with several women detailing instances of harassment and criticizing how their superiors handled their claims. The report comes as Sanders is considering launching a White House bid for 2020.

One staffer who worked in Nevada said a supervisor ran his hands through her hair in a “sexual way” while the two were traveling together. When she reported it to a manager, he laughed off the incident, the Times reported.

The news outlet reported that some men working on the campaign were paid thousands of dollars more than women working in similar roles, and that some former staffers said they were asked to sleep in rooms with male co-workers they didn’t know. – READ MORE