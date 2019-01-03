McConnell suggests shutdown could last for weeks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) after a White House meeting with President Trump and other congressional leaders said Wednesday that the partial government shutdown could continue for days or even weeks.

“It was a civil discussion. We’re hopeful that somehow in the coming days and weeks we’ll be able to reach an agreement,” McConnell told reporters, opening the door to a lengthy shutdown that is already in its 12th day.

McConnell and other members of congressional leadership of both parties met with Trump and members of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for what was billed as a “briefing” on the border.

But lawmakers say that was quickly derailed with Republicans accusing Democrats of interrupting and Democrats stressed their time would be better spent talking about the partial shutdown.

McConnell added that they had a "good discussion" on border security but acknowledged they had not yet found a way to break the stalemate over Trump's U.S-Mexico border wall.